Fitbit app experiences outages

Hundreds of Fitbit users reported an outage with their activity tracker on Tuesday morning, with many airing their frustrations on social media.

According to DownDetector, users reported issues with their Fitbit before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Google's Fitbit sells an array of fitness trackers for activities like a run, walk, hike or bike ride. It also monitors personal metrics like heart rate and quality of sleep.

In particular, a string of customers replied to the company on X saying their Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker isn't syncing, and that their login credentials aren't working despite following all the troubleshooting steps.

Some have also noted that they received a "server error."

"Internal server error. Cannot log on the Fitbit after sync failed," one user wrote to Fitbit Support.

FOX Business reached out to Google for comment.



Fitbit Support has been replying to user complaints, saying it is aware that an issue has been occurring.

"We have been having similar reports about it," the company replied to one user on X.

The company is instructing some users to force quit the app, restart their phone and to log back in. It's also telling customers to ensure their Fitbit app is updated to the latest version.

If that doesn't solve the issue, the company is instructing users to direct message Fitbit Support.

"Please DM us your Fitbit Email account, the device that you have, your full name, and country of residence, so we can check on it," the company said.

