Fisher-Price's new pandemic-inspired playsets allow kids to mimic their parents' new realities

It’s never too early to prepare kids for the stark reality of pandemic living.

On Wednesday, Mattel and Fisher-Price announced the debut of three new playsets directly inspired by the “actions that kids are seeing the adults in their lives do now more than ever” — e.g., working from home, exercising at home, and spending more time in the kitchen.

The first of those playsets, called the “My Home Office Set,” comes complete with a toy laptop, smartphone, headset (presumably for said smartphone) and even a tiny fake coffee from their favorite fake coffee chain.

“Better grab a latte to go, that report is due this morning and there’s a call with the dog across the street after naptime,” reads the product description. “With the Fisher-Price My Home Office set, your preschooler is the boss of their own work station at home, the local coffee shop, or the moon.”

Next up? The “Baby Biceps Gift Set” which includes a toy dumbbell, kettlebell, protein shake and even a tiny headband, presumably so your kiddos can work out their aggressions after a tough day at the not-office.

And finally, with most restaurants closed for dine-in service or offering only limited seating amid the pandemic, it’s now everyone’s responsibility to make sure we remain fed. To that end, Fisher-Price introduces the “Cutest Chef Gift Set,” featuring a bib/apron, a recipe card, an oven mitt and a pair of tongs.

Noticeably absent, however, is a fake phone to fake-dial their favorite fake-restaurant for some fake-delivery, should cooking a homemade meal be too much to handle tonight.

"At Fisher-Price, we’ve always been focused on making playtime more fun by infusing surprising and playful elements into our toys,” wrote Chuck Scothon, the senior vice president of Fisher-Price and global dead of infant and preschool at Mattel, in a blog post announcing the new items. “In the infant and preschool categories especially, we have deliberately focused on introducing toys that get parents and caregivers laughing, too.”

Fisher-Price’s new “My Home Office” ($24.99) “Baby Biceps” ($14.99) and “Cutest Chef” ($14.99) playsets are currently available at FisherPrice.com and select retailers.