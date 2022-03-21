Fish fry prices rise in US due to supply issues

Fish fries are going sky-high.

Due to a variety of factors, the price of fish has risen significantly this year. This news comes right as Lent hits, during which fish fries and Friday fish dishes are very popular.

Across the country, fish fries are heating up for the season. Churches, firehouses and other community centers have already started holding annual fundraisers and other events based on the tradition of eating fish on Friday during the Lenten season. While many organizations were excited this year to bring back in-person events (as opposed to holding takeout-only events), rising prices have hit the fish market.

The prices on many goods have risen over the past few months, but the fish market has been significantly hit.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR WILL IMPACT FISH AND CHIP PRICES ACROSS U.K.

One of the main reasons for the rise in price is supply chain issues. Another reason, however, has more to do with natural fish life cycles.

For example, Fox 8 reports that in Ohio, the perch population has been impacted by an increase in the walleye [freshwater fish in the perch family] population. Since walleye eat perch, this has reduced the perch population in many of the state's waterways.

Fortunately, the walleye population isn't expected to maintain its current levels.

In Wisconsin, however, the supply chain issues have forced some seafood suppliers to raise prices to nearly double the normal amount. The owner of Blue Harbor Fish & Seafood spoke with local news outlet WFRV and said that his company has had to start placing order two months in advance due to low yields from fishing vessels.

The Russian-Ukrainian war is also impacting the industry. Sanctions against Russia have forced many seafood suppliers to look elsewhere for their stock, which has strained non-Russian suppliers in the market.