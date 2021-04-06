Firehouse Subs looks to hire 12K people in April with ‘first-ever national recruitment event’

Firehouse Subs is hosting a three-day hiring event in hopes of recruiting 12,000 restaurant workers.

The national sandwich chain’s 1,130-plus restaurants will be open to job seekers from Tuesday, April 6 to Thursday, April 8, according to recent press release.

Full-time and part-time positions will be available for applicants who want to be crew members or managers. Work shifts for “various dayparts, weekdays and weekends” are currently open to job hopefuls.

To apply, people can walk into a participating Firehouse Subs location of their choice between 2 to 5 p.m. local time. Applicants who show up during this time slot will have the “potential for immediate hiring.”

These on-site interviews will reportedly be conducted in accordance with local and state coronavirus guidelines. Some locations will even host hiring events outdoors. Additionally, the brand states enhanced cleaning protocols are being implemented to keep team members and guests safe during the pandemic.

According to a statement issued by Firehouse Subs Chief Executive Officer Don Fox, "Our brand is lucky to be in a position where we can expand our restaurant teams and create opportunities within our local communities during these challenging times. Our restaurant owners are passionate about heartfelt service and hearty, flavorful food, and we're excited to welcome new team members who share those values."

Fast food companies have been ramping up hiring efforts in recent months as delivery and pickup orders have risen in demand along with coronavirus vaccine distribution.

Taco Bell announced it is hosting its fourth annual Hiring Party on April 21, which aims to recruit 5,000 restaurant workers for the spring season.

Meanwhile, other fast food companies and franchisees are hiring new staff and specialists to take on sanitation roles or manage drive-thru logistics.