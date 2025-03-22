Fire breaks out at Walt Disney World's EPCOT as dark smoke is caught on camera billowing across park

Guests at Walt Disney World in Florida were caught by surprise on Saturday evening when a fire broke out at the EPCOT park.

Videos shared across social media on Saturday show different angles of black smoke billowing across the sky.

A Walt Disney World official confirmed to FOX Business that the fire occurred at the EPCOT's World Showcase and was extinguished around 7:20 pm local time. There were no injuries.

The blaze started when a walk-in cooler caught fire in a backstage area of the French Pavilion, FOX Business learned. No buildings were damaged due to the fire.

The same official also confirmed that there were evacuations on the Remy's Ratatouille Adventure ride, which is part of EPCOT's World Showcase in its France area.

Disney World describes Remy's Ratatouille Adventure as a "4D ride experience," where guests can "join Chef Remy on a daring culinary caper that will captivate all your senses as you zip, dash and scurry through the bustling kitchen, dining room and walls of Gusteau’s famous Paris restaurant."

The French Pavilion reopened for guests ahead of the park's 9 p.m. closure, but the Remy's Ratatouille Adventure ride did not, according to the Disney official.

The fire occurred during a busy season for the amusement park, with both Spring Break in Florida and EPCOT's International Flower & Garden Festival overlapping.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.