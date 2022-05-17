Finland brewery launches NATO-inspired beer

A Finland brewery has launched a new NATO-themed beer after the Scandanavian country announced that it will seek to join the military alliance.

The OTAN beer from Olaf brewery in the town of Savonlinna features a blue label, a beer-drinking cartoon character in a metal armor emblazoned with NATO’s compass symbol.

The words "OTAN olutta" on its label means "I will have a beer" in Finnish, according to the Associated Press.

OTAN is French abbreviation for NATO -- The North Atlantic Treaty Organization which has two official languages, English and French.

The town of Savonlinna which houses the Olavinlinna Castle from 1475, has been the site of numerous battles and lies close to the Russian border.

Finland and its neighbor Sweden have announced their intent to join NATO in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The leaders of both countries are set to travel to the White House Thursday for a meeting with President Biden.

"The leaders will discuss Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO applications and European security, as well as strengthening our close partnerships across a range of global issues and support for Ukraine," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.