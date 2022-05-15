Food charity supplies meals to Ukrainians displaced from homes amid war with Russia

A food charity started in Dnipro, Ukraine by businessman Vladyslav Shtipelman and the World Central Kitchen has been giving meals to thousands of Ukrainian residents since Russia launched its invasion in late February.

Shtipelman and the World Central Kitchen set up a food packing factory in Dnipro to offer groceries and meals to people displaced from their homes due to the war.

UKRAINE'S LVIV REGION STRUCK BY MISSILE, MILITARY INFRASTRUCTURE HIT

Volunteers use a production line to package meals in bags that are then loaded onto trucks and delivered to refugees staying in Dnipro.

"The biggest challenges were getting it all up and running, literally within a few days to build the conveyors, establish the technological chains, the processes," Shtipelman said.

The World Central Kitchen is a non-governmental organization based in the U.S. that supplies food in times of humanitarian, climate and community crises. The organization said it provides meals to more than 2,000 Ukrainian distribution sites.

HERITAGE PRESIDENT CALLS UKRAINIAN AID ‘TYPICAL WASHINGTON GAME,’ AVOIDS EFFECTIVE RUSSIAN ‘DETERRENCE’

During the early days of the war, the kitchen in Dnipro prepared about 500 meals per day. The number has since grown to 5,000-7,000 daily meals, one volunteer said.

Russia's war on Ukraine has killed thousands of civilians, displaced millions of Ukrainians from their homes and destroyed cities in the eastern European nation.

RUSSIA HAS LIKELY LOST ONE-THIRD OF ITS COMBAT FORCES IN UKRAINE, UK DEFENSE MINISTRY SAYS

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Reuters contributed to this report.