Film and TV productions halted as California wildfires rage

A number of television and film productions ground to a halt in the film and TV capital of the world as a dangerous wildfire rages throughout parts of southern California.

A fire in the San Fernando Valley, which broke out overnight, has shut down freeways and caused disruptions to multiple filming schedules, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter on Friday.

Among the TV sereis shut down Friday are ABC’s “Bless this Mess,” NBC’s “Perfect Harmony,” Freeform’s “Good Trouble,” “Party of Five,” CBS’ “SWAT” and Spectrum’s “LA’s Finest.”

A spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Film Office confirmed to FOX Business that road closures on Friday prevented crew and cast members from "Bless This Mess" and "Good Trouble" from making it to set, which is why filming was canceled.

Production of Showtime’s “Homeland” and the Warner Bros. movie “The Little Things” were expected to have adjusted filming schedules, according to the publication.

Deadline reported that CBS' NCIS had also shut down for the day on Friday,

It's not just productions that are shutting down. Six Flags Magic Mountain, which was scheduled for a late open on Friday, announced it would remain closed on Friday. Tickets will be accepetd on any regular operating day through the end of the year.

The fire burned at least 25 houses and closed highways, forcing thousands in its path to have to evacuate.

What is known as the Saddleridge fire broke out Thursday night. It is burning at a rate of about 800 acres per hour, and has encompassed more than 4,700 acres as of Friday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Fox News reported that the containment of the fire is at 13 percent.

Gusting winds have made the situation worse. According to the National Weather Service, there are red flag warnings in effect for Los Angeles County through 6 pm on Friday and Saturday. There is potential for “very rapid fire growth and extreme fire behavior” which can threaten both life and property.

Officials told the Los Angeles Times they expect it to take days for firefighters to get the situation under control.

