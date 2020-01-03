Sex sells: ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ trilogy dominates decade's bestseller list

The last 10 years had bookworms clinging to the edge of the page.

Continue Reading Below

Global information company The NPD Group released the top 10 best-selling books of the last decade based on how many copies were sold.

Books like “The Hunger Games,” “Divergent” and “The Girl with The Dragon Tattoo” got international attention during the 2010s but raunchy, guilty-pleasure trilogy “Fifty Shades of Grey” took the top three consecutive spots on the list.

NPD’s research revealed fictional novel sales dropped from 80 percent in 2010 to 32 percent in 2019, but its list of bestsellers all contain fiction.

THE FIVE BEST RECORD-BREAKING, CHART-TOPPING ALBUMS OF THE DECADE

Here are the top five best-selling books of the last decade:

"Fifty Shades of Grey" by E L James – 15.2 million copies

“Fifty Shades of Grey” was released in 2011 and became an international, erotic success, selling 15.2 million copies in the last decade.

The movie adaptation was released Feb. 13, 2015, opening at $85.1 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Fifty Shades Darker" by E L James – 10.4 million copies

The sequel to “Fifty Shades” -- called "Fifty Shades Darker" -- followed up quickly, being released in the same year (2011).

THE HIGHEST-GROSSING TOURING ARTISTS OF THE DECADE RAKED IN INSANE PROFITS

The film adaptation opened in 2017.

"Fifty Shades Freed" by E L James – 9.3 million copies

The third “Fifty Shades” novel, released in 2012, took third place with 9.3 million copies sold.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The film adaptation grossed $18.5 million on opening day.

"The Hunger Games" by Suzanne Collins – 8.7 million copies

Stocks in this Article SCHL SCHOLASTIC $38.00 -0.26 (-0.68%)

“The Hunger Games,” a story of a dystopian revolution, caught fire worldwide upon its 2008 release. The book sold 8.7 million copies.

The story was adapted into a film in 2012, starring “girl on fire” Jennifer Lawrence. According to movie analytics site Box Office Mojo, the movie grossed $152.5 million just on opening day.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"The Help" by Kathryn Stockett – 8.7 million copies

The 2009 historical fiction novel “The Help” took readers back to the 1960s during the Civil Rights Movement. The book tied “The Hunger Games” with 8.7 million sold copies.

The movie adaptation was released in 2011 and grossed $26 million on opening day, according to Box Office Mojo.

Octavia Spencer won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the film.