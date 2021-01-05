Fiat Chrysler sales down 8 percent in Q4, 17 percent for 2020

Fiat Chrysler sales were down 8 percent in Q4 2020 compared to the prior year, with full-year sales dropping 17 percent.

The automaker sold a total of 1,820,636 vehicles in 2020 across its six brands and only two models, the Jeep Gladiator and Alfa Romeo Stelvio, recorded year over year gains.

After finishing second on the charts in 2019, its best-selling Ram pickups dropped 11 percent to 563,676 units to slip into third behind the Chevrolet Silverado, which accounted for 594,094 sales.

General Motors reported an annual drop of 11.8 percent earlier Tuesday and Ford will release its numbers on Wednesday.

Analysts are predicting total U.S. sales for 2020 to finish in the 14.5 million range, which would represent a roughly 15 percent drop and mark the first year since 2014 that it failed to reach the 17 million mark.