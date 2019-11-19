FedEx Panda Express takes off with a very important passenger

Continue Reading Below

A FedEx aircraft departed on a 16-hour journey to China Tuesday with one very important package: the American-born giant panda Bei Bei.

The custom-decaled Boeing 777F -- named the “FedEx Panda Express” -- is carrying the 4-year-old panda 8,500 miles from the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C. to Chengdu, China where he will eventually join a panda breeding program.

As part of the zoo's cooperative breeding agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association, all cubs born at the zoo move to China when they are four years old, according to the National Zoo.

“Our giant pandas represent much of what the Smithsonian does best, from conservation to education,” Lonnie Bunch, secretary of the Smithsonian, said in a statement. “As we say goodbye to our beloved Bei Bei, our conservation scientists will continue to work in collaboration to prevent these animals from disappearing, giving them the opportunity to thrive in the wild, inspiring and teaching generations to come.”

FedEx donated the transportation services as part of their FedEx Cares “Delivering for Good” initiative.

“FedEx uses its global network and logistics expertise to help organizations with mission-critical needs in times of disaster and for special shipments,” according to the Smithsonian.

The global shipping giant previously donated aircraft to bring Bei Bei’s older brother Tai Shan to China in 2010, his older sister Bao Bao to China in 2017 and their parents, Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, to the United States in 2000, the Smithsonian said.

Panda keepers prepared Bei Bei for the move by providing a custom-built steel and plexiglass transport container.

He was the only panda on the plane, traveling with the zoo’s assistant curator of giant pandas, who has cared for him since birth, and the zoo’s chief veterinarian.

In preparation for the trip, keepers packed 66 pounds of bamboo and scores of snacks including apples, pears, biscuits and sweet potatoes.

In the days leading up to his departure, the zoo held an online and on-site series of “Bye Bye, Bei Bei” celebratory events to bid farewell to Bei Bei before he begins the next chapter of his life.

The National Zoo is one of Washington's most popular tourist destinations, with approximately 2 million visitors each year. It is free of charge and is committed to "conservation through engaging experiences with animals and the people working to save them."

