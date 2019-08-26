FedEx testing robot delivery in Memphis

FedEx has started to test robot delivery, which they first announced plans for in February.

These robots, called SameDay Bot, will begin their trials in downtown and East Memphis.

But, they won't actually be making deliveries yet. They will, instead, just be testing out potential routes once they can deliver goods.

The robots will be used for same-day shipping. The company doesn't anticipate the robot will replace current same-day delivery service, but will, instead, complement their fleets.

FedEx says they are built to avoid pedestrians and vehicles and can travel along sidewalks and roadsides. But if something goes wrong, the robots can be controlled remotely.

Companies such as Walmart and Target have already signed up to be a part of the initial testing phase.