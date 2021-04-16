Indianapolis FedEx facility shooting: What we know

Police say at least eight people were shot and killed and several others injured Thursday after a gunman opened fire at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport.

FedEx said people who worked for the company were among the dead.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Five people were hospitalized after the Thursday night shooting, according to police. One of them had critical injuries, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Genae Cook said. Another two people were treated at the scene and released. Cook also said the alleged shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis," FedEx said in a statement Thursday.

Here's what we know:

FedEx said the shooting occurred at the FedEx Ground-Plainfield Operations Center at 8951 Mirabel Road, about 5 miles from the Indianapolis International Airport.

According to Realtytrac, the FedEx Ground facility spans more than 328,000 square feet and is located by some local schools, including Decatur Central High School, Decatur Middle School and Blue Academy.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FDX FEDEX CORP. 290.08 -1.27 -0.44%

Per company policy, most employees aren’t allowed to carry cellphones inside the FedEx building. However, a FedEx representative told Business Insider the company is now in the process of reevaluating the no-phone policy.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Craig McCartt, deputy chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, told the "Today" show the security measures in place at the facility, from his understanding, prevented the shooter from getting too far into the facility.

"The physical security measures they had in place did what they were supposed to do and he did not get very far inside that facility," he said.

Police say it is too early to tell if the gunman was an employee at the facility.

Here's What Next:

FedEx said the safety of its employees is the company's "top priority" and it is "fully cooperating with investigating authorities."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.