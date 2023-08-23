FedEx driver hailed a hero after killing rattlesnake on customer's porch: 'Employee of the year'

A FedEx driver is being praised after a video went viral showing the driver killing a rattlesnake balled up next to a customer's front door.

A Ring security video posted to social media showed FedEx driver Matt Govier confronting an unexpected obstacle while delivering a package to the Nebraska home of Christie Jones, who had a rattlesnake balled up right next to the front door of the home.

The video shows the rattlesnake slithering up to the front porch of the home and eventually coming to a rest in the corner by the front door. Minutes later, Govier arrives on scene to deliver a package, only to hear the rattling of the snake nearby.

After taking a few moments to locate the snake, Govier then grabs a rake and a shovel from the house and wraps the snake around the rake. From there, the FedEx driver takes the snake into the front lawn and kills it.

"I hope you didn’t have a pet rattlesnake at your front door because I killed him. Sorry about the blood," Govier wrote in a text message to Jones, accompanied by a picture of the snake by the customer's door.

Jones thanked Govier for killing the snake and later took to social media in an attempt to nominate the driver as "employee of the year."

"I nominate Matt Govier for FedEx employee of the year," Jones said in a post on Facebook. "Thank you Matt… anyone who really knows me knows how incredibly fearful I am of any kind of snake."