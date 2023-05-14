Expand / Collapse search
FedEx announces first mother-daughter team to pilot international flight

The mother-daughter flight came almost 91 years after Amelia Earhart’s first transatlantic flight

Just weeks ahead of Mother’s Day, FedEx announced that two of its pilots made history by becoming the first mother-daughter team to co-pilot an international flight. 

FedEx pilots Terri Eidson and Nicole McCallister departed from Memphis on April 27 and landed in Incheon, South Korea on April 28 after a nearly 15-hour flight. 

FILE: A Federal Express cargo plane flies over Nickerson Beach (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Eidson is a Boeing 777 captain who was a flight attendant before pursuing a career as a pilot, FedEx said in a press release. 

Her daughter, McCallister, is a 777 first officer who wanted to follow in her mother’s footsteps and joined the U.S. Air Force. She interviewed to be a pilot while eight months pregnant with her son, per Memphis’ Fox 13

Their international flight came less than a month before the 91st anniversary of Amelia Earhart’s first transatlantic flight

Eidson and McCallister credited the trip as an important milestone in their careers. 

"It’s going to be so cool to look back at this. I mean just to look over to my right side and see my daughter sitting there … it’s like, this is so strange. It still hasn’t sunk in yet," Eidson said. 