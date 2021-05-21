Hand sanitizer recall expanded due to presence of methanol: FDA

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s list of potentially dangerous hand sanitizers has expanded – again.

On Thursday, the agency notified consumers that Dibar Nutricional voluntarily expanded a recall of its products, which now covers its Dibar Labs, ProtectoRx and Advance hand sanitizers, after testing "revealed the presence of methanol," according to the FDA's announcement.

Over the course of the pandemic, the FDA has repeatedly stressed that methanol – a substance often used to create fuel and antifreeze – "is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers and must not be used due to its toxic effects."

However, the presence of methanol in hand sanitizers has been a growing problem, with the agency warning consumers about nearly 250 products.

The FDA's now rolling list of potentially dangerous hand sanitizers began last summer after the agency observed an increasing number of sanitizers testing positive for the harmful and potentially poisonous ingredient.

The chemical can be poisonous if absorbed through the skin and potentially fatal if ingested, according to the FDA.

Substantial exposure to methanol can also result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma and permanent damage to the nervous system, according to the FDA.

Dibar Nutricional notified all of its distributors to remove the recalled products "immediately if they still possess inventory," and is alerting retailers to stop selling them.

Consumers are also urged to return the recalled products.

To date, the company has not received any reports of adverse reactions related to the recall.