Recall of contaminated hand sanitizer is expanded

A Florida manufacturer has expanded a recall of its hand sanitizer products that have been contaminated with common bacteria that could lead to an infection amongst consumers, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to the FDA notice posted Tuesday, Sanit Technologies Durisan updated the recall for its Non Alcohol Antimicrobial Hand Sanitizer products, which now covers all of its products that have not expired and were produced after April 10, 2019.

The products have been contaminated with Burkholderia contaminans, which can cause anywhere "from no reaction to possible infections in a person with a hand-wound or scrapes because the bacteria could enter the bloodstream," according to the agency.

However, patients with compromised immune systems may be more susceptible to infection, according to the agency.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Burkholderia cepacia is a group of bacteria that can be found in soil and water and is often resistant to common antibiotics.

The updated notice was initiated after the company realized that "promotional orders, as well as small run production lot numbers" were left off the initial recall list, which was originally announced in March.

Now, about 47 lots are being covered in the recall.

The products are packaged in 18mL credit cards and 118mL, 236mL, 300mL and 550 mL bottles. The product can also be found within 1000mL wall-mounted dispensers.

To date, there have been no reports of adverse reactions or customer complaints relating to the recalled products.

The company has also "provided written notification to its distributors and retailers and is alerting consumers via this voluntary recall," the FDA notice reads.

Consumers are encouraged to contact Durisan to return the product and to contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems with the product.