Father's Day 2020 restaurant deals

This year, Father’s Day may look different from others, considering the various coronavirus restrictions on indoor dining. However, national restaurant chains are still promoting celebratory meals that can be carried out or delivered to dad's home.

Here are six chains that are offering special deals in case dad isn’t in the mood for a regular home-cooked meal.

Benihana: The Japanese hibachi chain is delivering family meals for Father's Day that can feed two, four or six people.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: The Italian-American chain has four Father’s Day specials – three of which include rigatoni al forno with either chicken, sausage or plain. Alternatively, dad can choose the restaurant’s Short Rib Masala. Warm bread and salad are also served.

Denny’s: The American-style diner chain is offering Shareable Family Packs for dad’s special day and has even provided a $5 off “FAMILYPACK” code that can be used in addition to free delivery. Families get to pick from more than 10 of Denny’s options, including the Grand Slam Pack, Lumberjack Slam Pack and Breakfast & Burger Combo Pack.

Joe’s Crab Shack: The seafood chain is offering a four-course meal special that only costs $30 per person plus tax, and includes appetizers, salads, entrees and desserts. Beer and wine are available for an extra fee.

Morton’s The Steakhouse: The upscale steakhouse chain is offering three dinner options priced at $59, 69 and $79 – which can include filet mignon, pork chop, New York strip steak or sea bass. One starter, accompaniments and dessert are included per guest. A $99 bottle of wine can also be added to dad’s order.

TGI Fridays: The weekend-minded casual dining chain has two options for dads who are looking to celebrate. The first option is a 12-ounce New York strip steak entrée with his choice of sides.

TGI’s second option, the Surf & Turf Kit, is perfect for any dad who enjoys eating restaurant-quality food at home. The kit includes uncooked flat iron steak, chicken breasts, salmon and shrimp as well as the restaurant’s signature seasonings, glaze and parmesan butter, mashed potatoes, lemon-butter broccoli, breadsticks, salad and dressing.

