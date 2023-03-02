Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Crime

Father-son pizzeria heroes slinging slices one year after horrific stabbings: 'It was second nature'

Co-owner Louie Suljovic says that his family is 'always willing to give'

close
Co-owners of ‘Louie’s Pizzeria’ in Elmhurst, Queens Louie and Cazim Suljovic joined ‘The Big Money Show’ to reflect on how they prevented a violent mugging outside of their restaurant last March.  video

NYC pizzeria owners stabbed while preventing a mugging reflect one year later

Co-owners of ‘Louie’s Pizzeria’ in Elmhurst, Queens Louie and Cazim Suljovic joined ‘The Big Money Show’ to reflect on how they prevented a violent mugging outside of their restaurant last March. 

One New York City business is combatting America's crime crisis from the frontline. 

Pizzeria co-owners and father-son duo Louie and Cazim Suljovic, stopped multiple perpetrators from concluding their violent mugging of 61-year-old Eun Hee Chang outside their restaurant last March. 

NYC PIZZA SHOP OWNER STABBED WHILE PROTECTING WOMAN FROM ATTACKER WARNS CRIME IS 'COMPLETELY INSANE'

Their act of heroism resulted in both owners suffering from a combined total of 10 stab wounds. During an appearance on "The Big Money Show," the co-owners of Louie's Pizzeria in Elmhurst, Queens reflect on the stabbings one year later, attributing the split-second decision-making to their "giving family background."

close
Facets Fine Jewelry owner Irina Sulay recounts what took place when theft suspects stole $2 million worth of jewels in an alleged smash-and-grab heist. video

NY business owners fear 'nothing's going to change' around rising crime: Irina Sulay

Facets Fine Jewelry owner Irina Sulay recounts what took place when theft suspects stole $2 million worth of jewels in an alleged smash-and-grab heist.

"We come from a very giving family background. Our family's always willing to give – no matter what type of way, which way, shape or form – our support to always do the right thing for anybody in need. So, it was second nature for us, something that was instilled into me from a little kid, by my father here," Louie Suljovic explained on Thursday.

Despite the national spotlight cast on New York City's growing crime problem, military veteran Louie argues that his neighborhood has witnessed an "uptick" in crime since the incident.

BUSINESSES TAKE DRASTIC ACTION TO PROTECT AGAINST RAMPANT SHOPLIFTING, ORGANIZED CRIME THEFTS

"Things have changed in our immediate area since now we have more homeless shelters in the area. We've seen an uptick in crime. We have noticed a lot of our sales actually have slightly gone down a little bit, but the majority of our neighborhood still holds up pretty strong," Louie said to co-host Brian Brenberg.

Image 1 of 2

Co-owners of ‘Louie’s Pizzeria’ in Elmhurst, Queens Louie and Cazim Suljovic joined ‘The Big Money Show’ to reflect on how they prevented a violent mugging outside of their restaurant last March.  | Fox News

Cazim Suljovic grilled New York City's mayor Eric Adams for his handling of the city's rampant crime crisis, Thursday, arguing that the administration can do "a lot more" to alleviate the problem. 

"He knows what to do, Eric Adams. He knows, he's been there. But does he ever support us? Does he have the will? I don't know, we have to wait and see. He's not any better. He's not getting better. So, I don't know," he said to FOX Business' Lydia Hu.

Crime has not warded off Louie's Pizzeria's loyalists – the restaurant continues to attract hungry customers from all over the U.S.

TEXAS NURSERY ACCUSES SINGLE PERPETRATOR OF MULTIPLE THEFTS, THOUSANDS IN STOLEN ITEMS

"Our customers still come from all over to have our pizza. And we are very glad our neighborhood really supports us and backs us up as much as they do," Louie continued. 

close
Father of Lady Gaga and Joanne Trattoria restaurant owner Joe Germanotta joined ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss the impact crime and inflation have had on his business.  video

Lady Gaga's dad, a restaurant owner, says NYC 'looks terrible'

Father of Lady Gaga and Joanne Trattoria restaurant owner Joe Germanotta joined ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss the impact crime and inflation have had on his business. 

Following the stabbings, a GoFundMe was created and has accrued more than $762,000. In another act of selflessness, Louie's Pizzeria is using the donations to fight inflation and keep menu prices low for customers. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We were lucky enough to have a good GoFundMe. Actually, that has helped keep our prices normal after our costs have increased. So, whatever that we used from that, we're keeping it as long as we can at lower prices for everybody else. But, prices have probably gone up in costs, food costs, about 40% at this point," Louie concluded.