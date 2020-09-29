The fastest-growing jobs for young professionals include info security, chemists
Information security analysts saw a 171% increase in jobs for young professionals
Young professionals who are looking for a job should consider information security, according to a new report.
Continue Reading Below
On Monday, SmartAsset found which occupations saw the highest job growth for young professionals -- which includes workers between the ages of 25 and 34.
According to the report, information security analysts were at the top of the list with a 171% increase in jobs for young professionals from 2015 to 2019.
Overall, the occupation saw employment grow by 79% during the same time, regardless of age, according to SmartAsset.
NEIMAN MARCUS CEO UNDER FIRE FOR FLAUNTING MANSION AMID STAFF LAYOFFS: REPORT
For its findings, SmartAsset used data from the federal government's Bureau of Labor Statistics to analyze jobs that require a bachelor’s or advanced degree with more than 15,000 employees between the ages of 25 and 34.
The personal finance technology company then compared employment rates of those jobs from 2015 to 2019, ranking occupations by their percentage change among young professionals.
BIDEN’S TAX PLAN COULD DESTROY 3M JOBS, FORMER TRUMP ECONOMIST PROJECTS
According to the report, four of the top 10 jobs are in the "STEM" -- science, technology, engineering and mathematics -- fields.
Other STEM jobs that made it to the top of SmartAsset’s list include physician assistants, biological scientists and chemists and materials scientists.
AMAZON EMPLOYEE WARNS COMPANY IS MONITORING STAFF LISTSERVS FOR LABOR-ORGANIZING EFFORTS: REPORT
To see the rest of the careers on the list, here are the fastest-growing jobs for young professionals this year, according to SmartAsset.
1. Information security analysts
Job growth: 171%
2. Computer control programmers and operators
Job growth: 140%
3. Physician assistants
Job growth: 93%
4. Writers and authors
Job growth: 71%
5. Biological scientists
Job growth: 68%
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
6. News analysts, reporters and correspondents
Job growth: 60%
7. Purchasing manager
Job growth: 57%
8. Market research analysts and marketing specialists
Job growth: 54%
9. Fundraisers
Job growth: 53%
10. Chemists and materials scientists
Job growth: 52%