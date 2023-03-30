Farm fends off extremists labeling goat-snuggling business as ‘exploitation’: Attacks coming 'left and right'

Vegan extremists are taking aim at one Pennsylvania farm over its supposed exploitative side hustle: goat snuggling.

During an appearance on "Varney & Co.," Justin Steinmetz of the Steinmetz Family Farm in Fleetwood, Pennsylvania, issued a call for justice, arguing that he has faced an increase in "personal attacks" ever since sharing his story.

"Believe it or not, I've had a little more outlash, I think, because the news coverage has gone out, and we've had a couple more like personal attacks on the farm in the last few days," Steinmetz said, with a baby goat securely in each arm.

He argued that because the Steinmetz Family Farm is using their goats for monetary gain, the extremists are labeling it as "exploitation."

Furthering his argument, Steinmetz snuggled two goats and jokingly said, "yeah, this is just so horrible."

When host Stuart Varney asked, "are the vegans still trying to shut you down because we put you on TV yesterday?" Steinmetz replied: "Out of nowhere, yesterday I had the Children and Youth Services come to my house worried for my children's safety because people are here snuggling the goats, and we haven't vetted the people properly."

"It's pretty ridiculous," he added. "There are attacks coming left and right."

The Steinmetz Family Farm charges a mere $5 for its goat snuggling services. Customers are able to snuggle with the goats for an unlimited amount of time, at a minimal cost.

The farm also uses its goats for birthday parties, county fairs, and retirement homes.

At the average county fair event, the goats can expect to meet about 500 people who are seeking snuggles.

"It depends on the size of the fair, but 500 people a day possibly. And they'll just sit and snuggle. Some stay for hours and some of them, you know, they're in and out five minutes. Adults, children. We've had state senators come and snuggle our goats. We've got a lot of support behind us," Steinmetz concluded.