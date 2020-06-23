Fandango updates website, app, showing coronavirus safety policies by theater

Online movie ticket seller Fandango has updated its website and app to help customers determine health and safety protocols in participating theaters throughout the country in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

SUMMER 2020 MOVIE RELEASES THAT WILL SHOW AS THEATERS REOPEN

The revamped platforms will provide helpful resources, such as seating maps for social distancing, safety guides from theater chains, a searchable filter for finding reopened locations and instructional videos. Other information that will be available for Fandango users includes details on auditorium occupancy, mask and protective equipment policies, concession services and cleaning measures.

CORONAVIRUS HAS MOST AMERICANS WANTING TO WATCH NEW MOVIES AT HOME

"At Fandango, our mission has always been super-serving fans with their entertainment needs, and we cannot wait to help fans get back to the big screen safely and at the right time," Fandango President Paul Yanover said in a statement. "It's a complicated rollout, with various states, cities and counties opening their venues in different phases. We hope Fandango will serve as a helpful one-stop resource for fans to find all the information and services they need for a comfortable return to their local theaters."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CMCSA COMCAST CORP. 39.20 +0.76 +1.98% T AT&T INC. 30.25 +0.14 +0.47%

MORE STATES REOPEN MOVIE THEATERS AMID CORONAVIRUS, BUT THE EXPERIENCE WON’T BE THE SAME

The company is hopeful the coronavirus update on its website and app will make it easier to “reduce the number of contact points at the box office" for moviegoers and theater employees, according to Fandango Vice President of Domestic Ticketing Melissa Heller.

Moreover, the ticket seller intends to “mobilize” other brands in its digital portfolio, including the movie review platform Rotten Tomatoes and the movie trailer-sharing YouTube channel Movieclips. Fandango also plans to share coronavirus health and safety information on its social media accounts and performance marketing platforms.

Customers can expect to see “a steady stream of original video, editorial and social content” as Fandango moves forward to support new films and reopen theaters, according to the company’s press release.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Additionally, Fandango customers will be able to self-process refunds as a guest user if they are unable to make a movie showing. Refunds and exchanges can be done up to the posted showtime.

Fandango’s VIP+ members can use their expired rewards for an additional 60 days to make up for any lost rewards that may have occurred during the coronavirus shutdown.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS