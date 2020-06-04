More states reopen movie theaters amid coronavirus, but the experience won’t be the same  

Nineteen states are allowing brick-and-mortar businesses to reopen under a new of circumstances intended to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus.

Businesses, including movie theaters in many states, must have, among other measures, a robust cleaning schedule and social-distancing measures in place to reopen.

Under new health guidelines designed to limit the spread of COVID-19, many will open with limited capacities, like the 33 percent seating limit in Kentucky or 50 percent in Kansas City. But the actual enforcement of the restrictions differ based on the venue’s location and other factors.

Cinemark, for example, which announced it will reopen in June, won’t require guests to wear a face mask. It will, however, encourage customers to wear face covers and require employees to do so, in addition to ramping up cleaning and implementing social-distancing measures.

“We have been intensely focused in developing enhanced health and safety protocols, understanding these factors will weigh on the confidence and peace of mind of our employees, guests and community,” Chief Executive Officer Mark Zoradi said on an earnings call.

The income generated from movies won’t see a major spike nationwide just yet, analysts predict, as states like New York and California, hit hard by the virus, reopen at a slower pace. Overall, just three percent of venues across the country, according to a report in Variety.

Theater reopenings come at a time when many, like AMC are struggling to stay afloat. Cinemas worldwide have been shuttered since mid-March with pictures like "Top Gun: Maverick", James Bond "No Time To Die" and Walt Disney's "Mulan" have been pushed later into the year.

But as they reopen, Cinemark, and other businesses already operating in the pandemic could offer more insight into how everyday tasks and leisure activities could look. Shopping mall operator Simon Property Group, for example, said it would reopen roughly 50 percent of its properties with measures in place to slow the spread of the virus, including limiting store hours, reducing foot traffic and providing face covers and stripping some chairs from gathering areas.

