Famed sports photographer dies from coronavirus

Beloved New York City sports photographer Anthony Causi died Sunday after a battle with the new coronavirus. He was 48.

Causi had covered city sports for the New York Post for roughly two and a half decades, building relationships through the years with coworkers and professional athletes alike.

“Do you know how many athletes reached out when they heard he was sick?” said Stephen Lynch, editor-in-chief at the Post. “Players from every team, sending thoughts, hoping he was going to be all right.”

The married father of two young children was a smiling and friendly fixture at venues from Yankee Stadium to Madison Square Garden and others all over the New York area. His action shots often popped impressively on The Post’s sports pages.

Many of New York’s professional teams and several players posted messages on Twitter expressing sadness, condolences and paying tribute to him.

“What a great man. So sorry to hear,” tweeted Texas Rangers infielder Todd Frazier, who played for both the Yankees and Mets. “God found his angel photographer, that’s for sure.”

Curtis Granderson, former Yankees and Mets outfielder, wrote: “New York baseball won’t be the same without him in the photo pit.”

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius, who played for the Yankees from 2015-2019: “Anthony was a great, funny and awesome guy to talk to and learn from about sports photography ... may he Rest In Peace.”

Even those who didn’t know Causi personally had their own fond memories with the kind-hearted photographer.

Social media user @JQ1781 recalled in a tweet to New York Post reporter Mike Vaccaro how Causi was in Central Park when the man was proposing to his wife.

“He captured this moment and took all our info just like you said he’s done for thousands in your article. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Causi joined the Post in 1994 as a photo messenger before advancing to photo editor and then full-time journalist photographer, the newspaper said.

He posted an Instagram photo of himself in a hospital bed on March 22, writing: “I never thought I would get something like this.i thought I was indestructible. If I do make it out of here. I promise you this the worlds not going to know what hit it.”

The Post said Causi is survived by his wife, Romina, and their children, John, 5, and Mia, 2, as well as his parents, Lucille and John Causi, and sisters Maria Marangelli and Dianna Marotto.

At least 557,590 COVID-19 cases were reported in the U.S. as of Monday morning, and 22,109 deaths, data shows.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.