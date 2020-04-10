Tom Brady, Ben Affleck to raise coronavirus relief funds for Feeding America in charity poker tournament

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Actor Ben Affleck and NFL superstar Tom Brady are among several celebrities who will participate in a virtual poker tournament on Saturday to benefit Feeding America, a prominent hunger relief organization that has played a leading role in response efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Other prominent celebrities tabbed to play from their homes include Matt Damon, Tobey Maguire, Sarah Silverman, Cheryl Hines and Bryan Cranston. The tournament has already raised more than $1 million, with all proceeds going toward Feeding America.

“Excited to announce that I have joined forces with @FeedingAmerica to raise money for folks who need it most,” Affleck tweeted on Friday. “Join me and some familiar faces as we face off in a friendly online poker tournament.”

The charity poker tournament will be livestreamed on Twitch via Americas Cardroom, an online poker site. The event is open to 75 players and begins at 11 p.m. PT.

The celebrity players will interact with each other as well as with viewers on the livestream. Several pro poker players, including Doyle Brunson, are also set to play. The tournament game is Texas hold’em, a popular poker variation.

Feeding America is a nonprofit organization that oversees a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries around the country. The group has stepped up efforts during the coronavirus pandemic as many Americans contend with financial hardship and food scarcity.

Last week, Feeding America received a $100 million donation from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the largest single contribution in its history.

