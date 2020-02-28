Expand / Collapse search
Facebook's Zuckerberg's office, associates hit with bombshell accusations in scathing report

Accusations against Zuckerberg, his family and associates have been made over the last 3 years

By FOXBusiness
Facebook cancels annual conference amid coronavirus fears; Chevy says goodbye to the Impala

Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's office has been hit with a litany of serious misconduct allegations, ranging from sexual assault to transphobia, a scathing Business Insider report revealed.

The accusations against Zuckerberg's office, his family and associates, have been made over the last three years and include assault from a top Zuckerberg aid, sexual harassment from a different staffer, misconduct and racism, Business Insider reported. A Facebook spokesperson did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

"Sadly, these anonymous allegations are a collection of unfounded rumors, exaggerations, and half-truths which unfairly malign several of our valued employees," reads a statement provided to Business Insider by family office spokesperson Ben LaBolt. "We believe that these allegations have been advanced by a small group of disgruntled former employees who are attempting to defame the family office after the family office refused their demands for multi-million dollar payments following their separation of employment."

None of the allegations ever escalated to the point of going to court, the article states, and only some rose to the level of police involvement.

