Facebook, Instagram outage: Chrissy Teigen, Dolly Parton and more stars react

The massively popular social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and more crashed on Monday, sending users into a frenzy.

For hours after the outage began, the topic trended on Twitter, with jokes and questions about the incident swirling around the site.

Among those to make note of the outage were several celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen, who returned to Twitter for the first time since she was swept up in a cyberbullying scandal over the summer. Teigen's last tweet before Monday was her apology over the accusations.

"Everything’s down!! honestly take it all away from us," she wrote in her first tweet since June. She later added, "who is this mysterious hero," before tweeting a video of her dog that she said she "would have put on Instagram."

FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM BACK AFTER LONGEST WORLDWIDE OUTAGE EVER

"Everyone showing up to @Twitter today while @Facebook @instagram @WhatsApp are down like..." Dolly Parton wrote alongside a GIF of herself barging into an old-timey saloon without hesitation.

"To my Mom and grandparents….you are going to be okay. #facebookdown," country singer Jana Kramer joked.

"The world without Facebook and Instagram seems more fun," talk show host Andy Cohen said. "Maybe Twitter next??"

FACEBOOK EMPLOYEES' BADGES NOT ALLOWING THEM IN BUILDINGS AMID OUTAGE

"Socials down? Crazy lol," rapper Meek Mill simply said.

Reese Witherspoon joked that Twitter was feeling grateful after Facebook and Instagram went "kaput."

Outages of the social media apps lasted for seven hours, and they appeared to be back online as of 6 p.m. ET.