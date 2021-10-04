Facebook employees' badges not allowing them in buildings amid outage

Some Facebook employees attempting to return to work amid the company's mass outage have been unable to get into buildings after their digital badges stopped working.

Employees attempting to get into the buildings to help fix the outage told the New York Times that they were unable to get in. Security engineers arriving on-site to assess the outage were also not able to get into secure areas containing servers.

FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, WHATSAPP SUFFERING FROM WIDESPREAD OUTAGES

The issue comes as Facebook's platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp, have suffered widespread outages Monday.

"We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products," Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone said of the outages on Twitter. "We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

Facebook has not responded to a Fox Business request for comment on the cause of the outages.

Employees of the social media giant have been scrambling after their internal systems stopped functioning.

Some employees reported that they were even having trouble making calls on work-issued cell phones and were also having issues receiving emails from addresses outside of the company.

The outage also comes less than 24 hours before Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testifies against her former employer. In an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" Sunday, Haugen highlighted how the company increased political polarization and had internal knowledge that their platforms were causing mental health issues for teenage girls.