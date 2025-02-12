FAA weighs permanent helicopter restrictions around Washington-area airport

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is weighing plans to restrict helicopters from using the airspace around the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to ensure a deadly U.S. aviation accident like last month's doesn't happen again.

Senior FAA officials are considering a permanent restriction to keep helicopters away from commercial aircraft landing or taking off from the airport, sources familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.

It's part of a long-term safety plan around the airport after a U.S. Army Black Hawk collided with an American Airlines regional jet Jan. 29 in what was the deadliest U.S. air disaster in more than 20 years. Both aircraft fell into the Potomac River after the collision. Sixty-seven people were killed.

Days after the incident, the FAA, directed by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, restricted helicopter traffic in the area over the Potomac River around Washington National Airport and stretching to the Wilson Bridge.

The FAA said these restrictions will remain in place until the National Transportation Safety Board completes its preliminary investigation of the incident, which is expected to happen in the coming weeks.

If police, medical or presidential transportation helicopters need to use the airspace, civilian planes are not allowed to be in the same area, according to an FAA advisory.

The NTSB will be closely evaluating evidence like cockpit communications, unique sound recordings, aileron positions, landing gear, altitude pitch, submerged electronics and debris and interviewing staff working with both aircraft.

Duffy said in a statement earlier this month he is specifically going to look into the operations at the air traffic control tower.

"Before this crash took place, you had a consolidation of two air traffic controller positions. One was for helicopters. One was for aircraft, for airplanes. Those positions were consolidated into one before this crash took place," Duffy said.

"So, we’re going to look, I’m going to look at the policies and procedures inside the tower, why that happened. How did they get the authority? And we’re going to pull back that authority to make sure that we have the right policies in place inside our towers to make sure that when you fly, you’re safe."

Duffy has also criticized the operation of helicopters near the airport, saying, "We have to take a real look at the safety around this airspace and the airspace around the country. And, again, we can fly training missions at a different time of night.

"If we have generals who are flying in helicopters for convenience through this airspace, that’s unacceptable. Get in a damn Suburban and drive. You don’t need to take a helicopter."