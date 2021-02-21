Expand / Collapse search
Boeing

FAA demands emergency inspection of all Boeing 777s after mid-air explosion ripped engine into pieces

The move comes following an engine failure during a United Airlines flight that took off from Denver International Airport on Saturday

Federal Aviation Administration administrator Steve Dickson has ordered the agency's aviation safety experts to issue an Emergency Airworthiness Directive requiring "immediate or stepped-up inspections of Boeing 777 airplanes equipped with certain Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines."

"This will likely mean that some airplanes will be removed from service," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement posted to Twitter.

According to the FAA, aviation safety experts are meeting into the evening Sunday to finalize the details of the order and any accompanying service bulletins in order to ensure that the appropriate airplanes are included. Exact details of the inspection will be specified in the emergency order.

The move comes in response to a United Airlines flight that experienced an engine failure after taking off from Denver International Airport on Saturday but landed safely after dropping debris over northern Colorado.

BABOEING COMPANY217.47+8.99+4.31%

A Boeing spokesperson did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.