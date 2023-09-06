Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Travel

FAA issues ground stops at major Chicago airports due to storms

Ground stops implemented at Chicago's Midway, O'Hare airports

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 6

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued ground stops at major Chicago airports Wednesday morning due to thunderstorms in the region. 

The ground stop at Midway is expected to lift at 11 a.m. ET, although it may be extended. A ground stop at O'Hare airport was lifted earlier Wednesday morning.

The FAA said the ground stop was implemented in order to keep travelers safe. The agency also said that passengers should check their flight's status with the airline. 

The National Weather Service reported that scattered showers and storms rolled through the area and that there is a risk of small pea-sized hail.