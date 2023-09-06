FAA issues ground stops at major Chicago airports due to storms

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued ground stops at major Chicago airports Wednesday morning due to thunderstorms in the region.

The ground stop at Midway is expected to lift at 11 a.m. ET, although it may be extended. A ground stop at O'Hare airport was lifted earlier Wednesday morning.

The FAA said the ground stop was implemented in order to keep travelers safe. The agency also said that passengers should check their flight's status with the airline.

The National Weather Service reported that scattered showers and storms rolled through the area and that there is a risk of small pea-sized hail.