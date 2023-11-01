Eye drop products: What consumers should know about the FDA's warning

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is alerting consumers about more than two dozen eye drop products that the agency says could cause eye infections and potentially lead to vision loss.

Despite the recent warnings, experts say consumers should not avoid all eye drop products, especially their prescription medications. Instead, consumers should avoid any product that is included in the FDA’s list of products that could pose a potential risk of eye infections and, in some cases, lead to blindness.

Prescription products have preservatives and as a result, are protected from growing bacteria, Dr. Abha Amin, an ophthalmologist and cornea specialist at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York, told FOX Business. The products on the FDA’s list are over-the-counter eye drop products that are meant to treat dry or irritated eyes.

EYE DROPS SOLD AT CVS, RITE AID, TARGET COULD CAUSE EYE INFECTIONS AND VISION LOSS, FDA SAYS

To date, the FDA is asking consumers to avoid or throw out 27 products marketed under brands including CVS Health, Rite Aid and Target's Up & Up brand after discovering that there were "insanitary conditions" in the manufacturer's facility.

There were also positive bacterial test results from environmental sampling of critical drug production areas in the facility, according to the FDA.

Although the FDA has not disclosed what bacteria was found, Amin, said it appears to be more aggressive given that it was able to survive the manufacturing process.

If artificial tears are sterile, they should never be able to penetrate the eyes. They are made to sit on top of the eye's surface, but if they are contained with bacteria, it will be able to get into the eye socket and then the cornea, resulting in issues such as conjunctivitis or a corneal ulcer, Amin said.

"If it goes untreated, then it becomes a loss-of-eye situation. The idea being that if you have a problem and you see somebody, we can try to prevent it from going that far," she said. "We can try to stop the bacteria."

The FDA warned that if consumers start to develop symptoms of an eye infection after using one of the products, they should seek medical attention immediately. Symptoms include irritated or red eyes , worsening pain in or around the eyes (even after contact lens removal), light sensitivity, sudden blurry vision or unusually watery eyes or discharge, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

EYE DROP RECALL: FDA FINDS STERILIZATION ISSUES AT GLOBAL HEALTH PHARMA FACILITY

Regardless if they have symptoms, consumers should get rid of the product immediately, the FDA and Amin said.

She also warned that the longer the bottle sits out, the more the bacteria will multiply.

"Instead of 10 bacteria, you're putting 10,000 bacteria. Now, how can the body defend against a concentrated bacterial load?" she said.

How to tell if you need to get rid of your eye drops:

If someone contaminated the bottle themselves or if it is discolored, throw it away, Amin said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

One does not have to keep the bottle in the refrigerator, but it should be kept in the shade or somewhere cooler. It should not be kept in the sunlight or a warm place.