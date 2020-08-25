Ex-Wisconsin governor claims Democrats have ‘almost encouraged’ riots, violence in cities

Rioting has heightened in the state of Wisconsin after Kenosha resident Jacob Blake was shot by police and video of the incident went viral.

Continue Reading Below

But ex-Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto that Democratic leaders are really to blame for continued nationwide violence.

“Unfortunately, Democrats like Joe Biden and even Gov. Evers here in Wisconsin have seemed to at least leapfrog the entire process,” he said. “And in a way, I believe have almost… encouraged people to go forward with the rioting, which is… causing incredible damage and harm to the people who live in that very community.”

KENOSHA CAR DEALERSHIP SUSTAINED $1.5M IN DAMAGE AFTER FIRST NIGHT OF RIOTS, REPORT SAYS

Gov. Tony Evers released a statement addressing the incident, claiming that Blake was shot several times in the back even though video evidence showing the moment he was shot is unavailable.

Walker said the case will be taken into a private investigation where more details will be confirmed but the lines are a little more blurred than, for example, George Floyd’s case in Minneapolis.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“I don't know what's going to happen in this case,” he said. “What I do know is that leaders at the local, state and the federal level have to speak out about violence. The rioting does no good and only causes more harm, more danger.”

Walker ensured that making these changes is completely doable and used Sen. Tim Scott’s proposed bill as an example which he suggested “could have” passed the U.S. Senate.

“We need to do more things like that, but we cannot rush to just allow rioters to go forward,” he said. “And I think the governor here needs to bring out more members of National Guard, gain control. Let the investigation go forth independently and see where the facts take us.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Gov. Evers has since called on the National Guard to control rioting.