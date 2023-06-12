Ex-Dippin’ Dots CEO arrested for allegedly assaulting girlfriend, indecent exposure: report

Former Dippin’ Dots CEO Scott Fischer was arrested Tuesday for alleged indecent exposure and assaulting his girlfriend.

Court documents cited by KOKH say Fischer’s girlfriend arrived home from work Tuesday and found Fischer in an intoxicated state.

An argument ensued until Fischer, 43, got undressed and went to bed around 5:45 p.m., according to the court documents.

The couple began arguing again later in the evening. The argument escalated, Fischer got out of bed, and allegedly began assaulting his girlfriend. Court documents say Fischer grabbed her by the throat, trying to choke her as she hit back.

The altercation moved to the living room with Fischer allegedly throwing his girlfriend over a couch and striking her with closed fists. At some point, Fischer’s girlfriend was able to call 911 and leave the residence.

Responding officers found Fischer "completely naked with a blank expression on his face" as stood with a "circular sway," KOKH reported.

Police said Fischer "had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" and was "unsteady on his feet" as they escorted him to the patrol vehicle.

Records show Fischer was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on charges of intoxication, domestic violence by strangulation, interfering with an emergency call, and indecent exposure. It was not clear if he has retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

This was not Fischer’s first brush with the law. In 2021, an ex-girlfriend accused Fischer of revenge porn, sending out "private sexual images" of her to multiple people – including her mom.