Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

CRIME

Ex-Dippin’ Dots CEO arrested for allegedly assaulting girlfriend, indecent exposure: report

Tuesday was not Fischer's first brush with the law

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for June 12

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Former Dippin’ Dots CEO Scott Fischer was arrested Tuesday for alleged indecent exposure and assaulting his girlfriend

Court documents cited by KOKH say Fischer’s girlfriend arrived home from work Tuesday and found Fischer in an intoxicated state. 

An argument ensued until Fischer, 43, got undressed and went to bed around 5:45 p.m., according to the court documents. 

Dippin' Dots CEO Scott Fischer

Former Dippin' Dots CEO Scott Fischer.  (Oklahoma County Jail / Fox News)

The couple began arguing again later in the evening. The argument escalated, Fischer got out of bed, and allegedly began assaulting his girlfriend. Court documents say Fischer grabbed her by the throat, trying to choke her as she hit back. 

The altercation moved to the living room with Fischer allegedly throwing his girlfriend over a couch and striking her with closed fists. At some point, Fischer’s girlfriend was able to call 911 and leave the residence. 

Responding officers found Fischer "completely naked with a blank expression on his face" as stood with a "circular sway," KOKH reported

SCOTLAND'S FORMER FIRST MINISTER ARRESTED AFTER INVESTIGATION INTO FUNDING OF SCOTTISH NATIONAL PARTY: REPORT

Police said Fischer "had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" and was "unsteady on his feet" as they escorted him to the patrol vehicle. 

Records show Fischer was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on charges of intoxication, domestic violence by strangulation, interfering with an emergency call, and indecent exposure. It was not clear if he has retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP 

This was not Fischer’s first brush with the law. In 2021, an ex-girlfriend accused Fischer of revenge porn, sending out "private sexual images" of her to multiple people – including her mom. 