Epstein's real estate empire home to illicit activities

Properties once owned by Jeffrey Epstein have received renewed attention as some have come up in documents related to the deceased financier that were unsealed this week.

Three tranches of documents, resulting from legal action Virginia Giuffre took against Epstein’s ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, have become available to the public so far. The releases started Wednesday.

Maxwell received jail time in 2022 for her role in what the Department of Justice called a "scheme to sexually exploit and abuse multiple minor girls" with Epstein.

All properties that comprised Epstein’s holdings have since come under new ownership in the wake of his 2019 suicide in jail. At the time of his death, he was facing charges of sex trafficking minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.

Victims and prosecutors have said illicit activities took place in his homes.

Here are pieces of real estate Epstein used to own:

Little St. James Island, U.S. Virgin Islands

Some have described Little St. James as "pedophile island." In addition to that 70-acre island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Epstein also had a second one just north of it, FOX Business previously reported.

Upper East Side Manhattan

The 28,000-square-foot Upper East Side residence was combed extensively by law enforcement in 2019. It went for $51 million a couple years later, per The Wall Street Journal.

Palm Beach, Florida

The mansion, which bordered the Intracoastal Waterway, sprawled 14,000 square feet in a very rich section of Palm Beach in Florida, according to the Journal. It was knocked down in 2021.

Paris Apartment

In late 2022, Epstein’s apartment in the heart of Paris was scooped up for $10.4 million, FOX Business reported. While alive, he knew quite a few people in the world of fashion.

New Mexico Ranch

Epstein reportedly kept up a massive house and land, as well as a private plane runway, at the ranch situated over 30 miles outside New Mexico’s capital. He owned it for over two decades.

