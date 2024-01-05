Expand / Collapse search
Epstein's real estate empire home to illicit activities

The Epstein document release started last week

Alan Dershowitz reacts to being named in Jeffrey Epstein docs

Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz reacts to being mentioned in unsealed court documents related to the late Jeffrey Epstein on 'Hannity.'

Properties once owned by Jeffrey Epstein have received renewed attention as some have come up in documents related to the deceased financier that were unsealed this week. 

Three tranches of documents, resulting from legal action Virginia Giuffre took against Epstein’s ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, have become available to the public so far. The releases started Wednesday.

Maxwell received jail time in 2022 for her role in what the Department of Justice called a "scheme to sexually exploit and abuse multiple minor girls" with Epstein. 

All properties that comprised Epstein’s holdings have since come under new ownership in the wake of his 2019 suicide in jail. At the time of his death, he was facing charges of sex trafficking minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.

Victims and prosecutors have said illicit activities took place in his homes.

Here are pieces of real estate Epstein used to own:

Little St. James Island, U.S. Virgin Islands 

Jeffrey Epstein's Virgin Islands home

Jeffrey Epstein's former home on the island of Little Saint James in the U.S. Virgin Islands. (Emily Michot / Getty Images)

Some have described Little St. James as "pedophile island." In addition to that 70-acre island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Epstein also had a second one just north of it, FOX Business previously reported.

Upper East Side Manhattan 

Jeffrey Epstein's New York City home

Jeffrey Epstein's residence at 9 East 71st Street in the Manhattan on July 18, 2019. (Scott Heins / Getty Images)

The 28,000-square-foot Upper East Side residence was combed extensively by law enforcement in 2019. It went for $51 million a couple years later, per The Wall Street Journal.

Palm Beach, Florida

Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach home

Jeffrey Epstein's waterfront Palm Beach home is at the end of an ungated, palm-tree lined street, called El Brillo Way. (Emily Michot / Getty Images)

The mansion, which bordered the Intracoastal Waterway, sprawled 14,000 square feet in a very rich section of Palm Beach in Florida, according to the Journal. It was knocked down in 2021.

Paris Apartment

Jeffrey Epstein's Paris home

A picture taken on Aug. 12, 2019 shows an apartment building owned by Jeffrey Epstein in the 16th arrondissement of Paris. (Jaques DeMarathon/AFP / Getty Images)

In late 2022, Epstein’s apartment in the heart of Paris was scooped up for $10.4 million, FOX Business reported. While alive, he knew quite a few people in the world of fashion.

New Mexico Ranch

Jeffrey Epstein’s 8000-acre Zorro Ranch in New Mexico

Jeffrey Epstein’s 8,000-acre Zorro Ranch in New Mexico is seen in an undated photograph. (U.S. Department of Justice)

Epstein reportedly kept up a massive house and land, as well as a private plane runway, at the ranch situated over 30 miles outside New Mexico’s capital. He owned it for over two decades. 

Eric Revell and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.