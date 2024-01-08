Epstein dressed victims in Victoria's Secret bikinis, nightwear

The latest batch of court documents related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein revealed that one of his accusers testified that he provided girls with Victoria’s Secret bikinis and nightwear when they arrived at his private island.

Sarah Ransome, who was 22 years old when she was brought into Epstein’s sex trafficking, claimed in her testimony that all of the girls who arrived at Epstein’s private island — known as Little St. James, which is located in the U.S. Virgin Islands — were supplied with Victoria’s Secret bikinis and nightwear by their host.

During her deposition, Ransome was asked whether Victoria’s Secret clothes were provided to her.

"Yes. All of the outfits — there were clothes that were provided on the island by Jeffrey Epstein, which were all Victoria’s Secret clothing: bikinis, nightwear," Ransome replied.

Ransome’s testimony comes after documents related to Epstein and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, that were released last week also noted that the victims of the trafficking ring were provided with Victoria’s Secret clothing or in some cases, were lured into the ring with the promise of becoming a model for the brand.

One document released last week included the deposition of Joseph Recarey, a former police detective in Palm Beach, Florida, who led the investigation into allegations that Epstein solicited minors.

Recarey was asked how the girls were recruited and whether it was "under the pretense of a massage?"

"Correct," he replied. "Either a message (sic) and/or become a model for Victoria’s Secret and/or connections."

Epstein had a longstanding relationship with billionaire Les Wexner , the founder of L Brands, which owned Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works at the time.

Wexner hired Epstein as his financial manager in the 1980s, a role Epstein held until 2007 when Wexner cut ties with him. In 2019, Wexner accused Epstein of having "misappropriated vast sums of money" while he helped manage his finances, some of which Wexner was able to recover.

In one of her depositions, Ghislaine Maxwell categorically denied providing "an outfit of a sexual nature" for Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre to wear for Wexner.

FOX Business reached out to Wexner through his foundation for comment. He has previously denied knowledge of the alleged incident and Epstein’s abuses, writing in a letter to employees in 2019 that he "was never aware of the illegal activity" Epstein was accused of.

Additionally, Wexner was listed in a document released last week as a person with knowledge of Epstein and Maxwell’s "sexual trafficking conduct and interaction with underage minors."

Wexner retired as CEO of L Brands in 2020. In 2021, L Brands was split into two entities, taking the name of Bath & Body Works and spinning off Victoria’s Secret, and they continue to trade as separate entities.