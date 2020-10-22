Elton John Barbie hits Walmart stores for the price of $50; pop legend calls it 'a real honor'

An Elton John-inspired Barbie doll has made its way to Walmart.

The pop legend teamed up with Mattel for the creation of his Barbie, and its purpose is to pay tribute to the platinum-selling artist and his many achievements in music.

The 12-inch doll is currently on sale at Walmart for $50 and is complete with a glittery top, flared denim jeans and an "Elton" embossed bomber jacket with star-printed sleeves and a rainbow-striped hem.

In honor of John's style, the doll features "rainbow-striped platform boots, a purple bowler hat and sparkly, pink-tinted sunglasses," the website's description explains.

According to E! Online, John called Barbie, in general, an "icon," and described having his own as "a real honor."

"I hope that she inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential," the entertainer said.

Barbie, a signature toy for children and adult collectors alike, has become so popular that it even has its own national holiday called National Barbie Day.

On March 9 of this year, the brand celebrated 61 years.

According to the Barbie website, the iconic doll’s full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts and she lives in the fictional town of Willows, Wis.