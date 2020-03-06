Barbie by the numbers: What to know about the iconic doll’s history

Monday is National Barbie Day, which marks the anniversary of when the doll first debuted, and this year she turns 61 years old.

According to the Barbie website, the iconic doll’s full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts and she lives in the fictional town of Willows, Wis.

In honor of National Barbie Day, and the doll’s 61st birthday, here’s a look at her history by the numbers, according to the Barbie website:

Even though Barbie made her debut in 1959, Ken didn’t come around until two years later in 1961.

The original Barbie sold for just $3. However, since then, the most expensive Barbie, designed by jewelry designer Stefano Canturi, sold at auction in 2010 for $302,500, according to Mashable.

The fashion doll is 11.5 inches tall and the best-selling iteration was the 1992 “Totally Hair Barbie,” who had hair down to her feet.

Barbie hasn’t only forayed into fashion and design. According to her website, she has had more than 200 careers including a firefighter, journalist and entrepreneur.

The first astronaut Barbie was released in 1965 and the first time Barbie ran for president was in 1992.

The first surgeon Barbie was released in 1973 and the first CEO Barbie was released in 1985.

According to the website, it takes more than 100 people to create a Barbie doll including fashion designers and makeup artists.

It may have been more than 60 years since she was released, but Barbie continues to be a success for Mattel.

The company said that 58 million dolls are sold every year, or about 100 dolls every minute, to people in 150 countries around the world.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Barbie sales grew 3 percent. For all of 2019, sales increased 9 percent to $1.2 billion, the highest gross sales in the last six years, Mattel said in February.

