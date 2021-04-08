Elon Musk thanks Tesla suppliers for providing 'critical parts'

Elon Musk praised Tesla's suppliers on Twitter Thursday after the company topped delivery expectations for the first three months of the fiscal year.

"Thanks Tesla suppliers for providing us with critical parts!" he wrote.

The comment came just days after the electric-car manufacturer delivered nearly 185,000 electric vehicles in the first quarter despite a shortage of computer chips that hit the global auto industry, including Tesla.

The figure more than doubles the deliveries for the same period last year and beat Wall Street estimates of 168,000 for January through March.

Tesla lists no production figures for its older models, the S sedan and X SUV, during the quarter, but it delivered just over 2,000 of them. It says new equipment has been installed at the Fremont, California, factory and production of the new Model S and X vehicles are in the early stages.

In late February, Musk said the California facility had to pause production for several days due to parts shortages, pushing deliveries back, in some cases, for several weeks.

However, the company sold just under 500,000 vehicles in 2020 even though the virus forced its only U.S. assembly plant to close for several weeks in the spring.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.