Elon Musk extends another company into Texas amid feud with California

Elon Musk may be looking toward Texas again – expanding another company, The Boring Co., into the state, according to local reports.

Musk’s tunnel-building construction company, also known as TBC, has applied to make renovations at an industrial space in Pflugerville, the Austin Business Journal reported Tuesday.

The facility is 20 miles north of Austin and even closer to where Musk’s electric car maker, Tesla, is building a new $1.1 billion factory.

ELON MUSK'S BORING COMPANY HINTS AT NEW TUNNEL PROJECT

The location could put TBC within reach of an expected new underground tunnel project in downtown Austin, according to the report.

The Boring Co. did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment, but it began posting job ads in Austin on its website at least a month ago and hinted that it might be developing a new tunnel project in the city in early November.

“Rumor has it that ‘Austin Chalk’ is geologically one of best soils for tunneling,” the company’s official account tweeted on Nov. 9. “Want to find out? Austin jobs now available.”

The news follows the tech billionaire’s recent move of Tesla and Musk’s private foundation into Texas. He moved his personal residence there, too.

His SpaceX aerospace company is developing its Starship rocket in South Texas, which he recently called "the gateway to Mars," and has facilities in both McGregor and Brownsville.

Musk said last week that California already has lost all of its other major auto and aerospace manufacturers, and that Tesla and SpaceX are the only two left. The comments come amid rumors that he may pull out of the state entirely after a spat with officials over Tesla's Fremont, Calif., facility and coronavirus restrictions.

TBC’s first project, a nearly $50 million tunnel in Las Vegas that will transport travelers across the city’s center in self-driving Teslas, is expected to open up next month.