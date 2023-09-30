Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk shares viral video of him hip-firing a Barrett .50-caliber sniper rifle: 'Liberal trigger post'

The social media post garnered over 66 million views in less than 24 hours

Elon Musk shared slow-motion footage of him shooting a Barrett .50 caliber assault rifle. (Elon Musk via X) video

Elon Musk 'hip-fires' sniper rifle in viral post

Elon Musk shared slow-motion footage of him shooting a Barrett .50 caliber assault rifle. (Elon Musk via X)

Billionaire Elon Musk showcased his shooting skills as he "hip-fired" a sniper rifle in a viral social media post.

On Saturday, Musk uploaded a slow motion video of him firing the gun on his social media platform X in a grassy field. The tech entrepreneur was seen firing a Barrett .50-caliber sniper rifle.

"Hip-firing my Barrett 50 cal," the caption said.

Elon Musk posted a viral video on social media of him hip-firing an assault rifle. (Elon Musk via X / Fox News)

Elon Musk (Chesnot/Getty Images/File/.Fox News / Getty Images)

The social media post garnered over 66 million views in less than 24 hours, with thousands of users chiming in on the viral post.

"That's sick!" one user wrote. 

"The best billionaire out there," another wrote.

"WARNING: This is a liberal trigger post," another wrote.

Elon Musk at Mexican border in Eagle Pass Texas

An aerial view of tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, wearing a black Stetson hat, livestreaming while visiting the Texas-Mexico border Thursday in Eagle Pass, Texas.  (John Moore/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Musk's video comes just days after his visit to the Southern Border where he gave followers the "real story" about the ongoing migrant crisis.

The Tesla CEO went live on his platform Thursday, saying he was going to go around and speak with officials and "eyeball the situation to get the real story."

"This is real time, unfiltered," he said. "What you see is what I see."

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report.