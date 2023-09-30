Elon Musk shares viral video of him hip-firing a Barrett .50-caliber sniper rifle: 'Liberal trigger post'

Billionaire Elon Musk showcased his shooting skills as he "hip-fired" a sniper rifle in a viral social media post.

On Saturday, Musk uploaded a slow motion video of him firing the gun on his social media platform X in a grassy field. The tech entrepreneur was seen firing a Barrett .50-caliber sniper rifle.

"Hip-firing my Barrett 50 cal," the caption said.

The social media post garnered over 66 million views in less than 24 hours, with thousands of users chiming in on the viral post.

"That's sick!" one user wrote.

"The best billionaire out there," another wrote.

"WARNING: This is a liberal trigger post," another wrote.

Musk's video comes just days after his visit to the Southern Border where he gave followers the "real story" about the ongoing migrant crisis.

The Tesla CEO went live on his platform Thursday, saying he was going to go around and speak with officials and "eyeball the situation to get the real story."

"This is real time, unfiltered," he said. "What you see is what I see."

