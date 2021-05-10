Elon Musk not the first person with Asperger's to host 'Saturday Night Live'

Elon Musk claimed in his "Saturday Night Live" opening monologue that he was the first person with Asperger syndrome, a condition on the autism spectrum, to host the variety sketch show.

"I'm actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger's to host "Saturday Night Live," he said before adding, "The first to admit it."

The billionaire businessman was actually incorrect. It was in fact former "SNL" cast member Dan Aykroyd who came back to host in 2003.

"Dan Aykroyd is autistic and hosted SNL in 2003. In case anyone forgot," wrote one Twitter user.

Aykroyd was a cast member from 1975 to 1979. He spoke about having Asperger's in 2014 to the U.K.'s DailyMail.

"I have Asperger’s but I can manage it," Aykroyd said. "It wasn’t diagnosed until the early ’80s when my wife persuaded me to see a doctor."

Meanwhile, the Tesla CEO received online praised for his debut monologue.

"Elon Musk - surprisingly funny opening monologue. A victory for Aspergers fold, whom he shouts out. Very empowering. Awesome," one user wrote .

"Elon having aspergers was not something I expected and I can't believe I am going to say this, but he is actually very likeable and funny," agreed someone else.

"Kudos to @elonmusk for letting everyone know he has Aspergers and just embracing it. Huge step for the Autistic community getting the recognition they deserve," tweeted a third.

Musk hosted Saturday night's show alongside musical guest Miley Cyrus.

Fox Business' Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.