Elon Musk says he's the first person with Asperger's to host 'SNL'

Elon Musk's "Saturday Night Live" opening monologue included remarks about his controversial tweets, how to pronounce his son with Grimes' name and that he is the first person with Asperger's to host the long-running NBC show.

"I'm actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger's to host "Saturday Night Live," Musk revealed before adding: "The first to admit it."

Musk received praise on Twitter for revealing he has Asperger's – and for his "funny" opening.

"Elon Musk - surprisingly funny opening monologue. A victory for Aspergers fold, whom he shouts out. Very empowering. Awesome," one user wrote.

"Shout out to Elon Musk for being this first person with Aspergers to host SNL, that’s huge," another tweeted.

"Kudos to @elonmusk for letting everyone know he has Aspergers and just embracing it. Huge step for the Autistic community getting the recognition they deserve," tweeted a third.

The Tesla CEO hosts Saturday night's show alongside musical guest Miley Cyrus.

The technology mogul's appearance builds upon his recent run of success. Tesla's stock is worth nearly six times more than it was before the pandemic started, leaving Musk with an estimated fortune of $177 billion, according to Forbes magazine. And SpaceX just launched a mission that sent astronauts to the International Space Station.

Saturday Night Live doesn't make a habit of having business executives host its show, but Musk is far from a stuffy corporate type. He regularly jokes around on Twitter, where he has nearly 52 million followers and has gotten into legal trouble for making disparaging remarks about critics and hinting that he might lead a buyout of Tesla that resulted in him getting fined $20 million by stock market regulators.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.