Elon Musk being targeted by the liberal mob will end the same way it did with Joe Rogan: Concha

During an interview on "Varney & Co." Monday, Fox News contributor Joe Concha likened the continuous attacks against Elon Musk from the left to Joe Rogan's Spotify saga, arguing the tech pioneer is "only going to be bigger, stronger and more popular."

JOE CONCHA: …The mob came for Joe Rogan because somebody went through his thousands upon thousands of podcast hours and found some things that were deemed insensitive… And on two thirds of cable news, you saw segment after segment talking about what a threat to democracy Joe Rogan was and what happened in the end when the dust cleared. Rogan gained 2 million subscribers to his already 11 million that were listening to him at that point. So, Elon Musk, now we're seeing the same thing.

And now, since he's trying to buy this, Elon Musk, the mob is coming for as well, the world's richest man, the guy giving satellite and Internet to Ukraine while they're under siege. And now he's the bad guy. And I have a feeling it's going to end the same way that it did with Joe Rogan. Elon Musk is only going to be bigger, stronger and more popular.

