Ellen DeGeneres selling $10M worth of artwork: report

Ellen DeGeneres is reportedly trying to cash in on her massive display of art.

Continue Reading Below

The talk show host owns a large collection of artwork such as pieces from renowned artist Jean-Michel Basquiat and several pricy sheep sculptures from French designer Francois-Xavier Lalanne.

Some of the famed pieces were spotted by viewers when she filmed “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” from her home at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

'ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW' INCREASES WORK PERKS FOR STAFF AMID SCANDAL: REPORT

The comedian is selling the Basquiat work and a sculpture by Alexander Calder through Sotheby’s Gallery in the Hamptons, Bloomberg reported.

The outlet also reported one Basquiat painting is being sold through the Van de Weghe Fine Art Gallery in Manhattan.

The sheep sculptures are “priced at $500,000 to $1 million each,” the outlet stated.

ELLEN DEGENERES' SHOW HITS NEW SERIES LOW RATINGS AMID REPORTS OF TOXIC WORK ENVIRONMENT

DeGeneres’ spring cleaning sale comes after the comedian’s reputation was tainted over the summer due to allegations of a toxic work environment and sexual misconduct.

She apologized for the scandal on the Season 18 premiere of her show. It was also the first episode to air after an investigation by WarnerMedia led to the firings of three top producers.

“As you may have heard this summer, there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should’ve happened,” she began.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

DeGeneres continued: “I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power and I realized that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show.”

The talk show host then addressed some of her reported flawed behavior by saying that she is a “work in progress.”

For better or for worse, DeGeneres’ Monday premiere scored her top ratings in daytime television after taking a major dip in July.