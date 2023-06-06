Elizabeth Holmes spotted after entering Texas prison yard following conviction

The first photographs have been made public of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes in prison at Bryan, Texas.

Holmes arrived at the prison on May 30th to begin serving her 11-year sentence after being convicted on multiple counts of fraud.

The women's Federal Prison Camp Bryan is located near her hometown of Houston, granting her greater access to family members.

In her first days at the prison, Holmes is seen dressed in a brown T-shirt and khaki-colored pants.

Life will be very different now for Holmes. According to a former inmate at the Texas facility, she'll be allowed up to 300 minutes per month to speak with loved ones on the phone and will be able to receive visitors on weekends.

Holmes has a nearly 2-year-old son and a 3-month-old baby that she conceived after her conviction and prior to sentencing.

The children will be raised by their father, her partner, Billy Williams.

The former Silicon Valley darling was originally indicted on 11 charges, acquitted of four, and the jury could not reach a verdict on the remaining three.

The former CEO who dropped out of Stanford University at the age of 19 to launch Theranos.

She became a billionaire on paper after raising more than $900 million from investors on promises that its blood-testing technology could diagnose diseases with just a few drops of blood.

Holmes was indicted in 2018 along with her former lover and top Theranos lieutenant, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, who was already in prison after being convicted on a broader range of felonies in a separate trial.

Holmes and Balwani were also jointly held liable for paying some $452 million in restitution to the victims of their crimes.

