Elizabeth Holmes celebrates 40th birthday from prison

Elizabeth Holmes recently had her 40th birthday while in prison.

The Theranos biotech startup founder, currently incarcerated at Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan, following her conviction in 2022 for defrauding investors, got to see loved ones last weekend as she turned a year older.

Some of those who visited her to celebrate the birthday included her parents, partner Billy Evans and their children, the Daily Mail first reported. Evans and Holmes have two kids, both under the age of 3.

Holmes’ 40th birthday came about eight months after the date she first arrived at FPC Bryan for her years-long sentence tied to the Theranos case.

At one point during the visit, she and her visitors all gathered at an outdoor picnic table.

FPC Bryan is located in Texas and, according to its website, houses over 600 female inmates.

The court gave Holmes 11 years and three months of prison time when it sentenced her in November 2022 for four charges in connection to defrauding Theranos investors. The Bureau of Prisons website on Friday listed her release date as falling in September 2032.

The charges that the jury convicted Holmes of included one count of conspiracy to commit fraud on investors and three counts of fraud on individual investors, "which involved wire transfers totaling more than $140 million," the Department of Justice said.

Her trial spanned nearly four months in total, ending in early January 2022. Holmes and her attorneys have appealed her case.

The Theranos founder told The New York Times in May 2023 she will "have to work for the rest of my life to try to pay" for the legal fees she has racked up.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General said it had decided to exclude Holmes from "participation in federal health care programs" for nine decades.

