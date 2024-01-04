Eli Lilly broadens access to weight loss drugs with new website

Eli Lilly and Co. became the latest in a growing number of companies making it even easier for patients to gain access to in-demand weight loss drugs through telehealth.

The pharmaceutical giant launched a website called LillyDirect so patients in the U.S. suffering from obesity, diabetes or migraines can work with independent health care providers and get direct home delivery of select Lilly medicines through third-party pharmacy dispensing services to manage their disease.

Lilly shares rose Thursday for the fourth consecutive day.

"A complex U.S. healthcare system adds to the burdens patients face when managing a chronic disease," Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks said, adding that the goal of the new site is to "relieve some of those burdens by simplifying the patient experience."

The website launched less than two months after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Lilly's drug tirzepatide for the treatment of obesity.

The drug, sold under the name Zepbound, was approved specifically for adults with obesity or those who are overweight and also deal with weight-related medical issues such as hypertension, dyslipidemia or Type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Tirzepatide was previously approved to treat Type 2 diabetes and was sold under the brand name Mounjaro. However, given its weight loss effects, Mounjaro was also being used "off label" to treat obesity .

Tirzepatide is part of a class of drugs known as glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists that have surged in popularity given their ability to help patients shed weight.

Another GLP-1 receptor agonist is semaglutide, which is the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk's Ozempic, which is approved for treatment in Type-2 diabetes patients, and Wegovy, approved for chronic weight management.

A slew of companies started to capitalize on these drugs as they continued to surge in demand and boost profits.

Last month, WeightWatchers, in a bid to turn around its business, launched a new program that targets consumers who use weight-loss-related medications.

It's called the WeightWatchers GLP-1 Program, and it offers "tailored behavioral support for individuals on a GLP-1 medication," according to the company.

Meanwhile, telehealth company Ro started pushing a new marketing campaign last year aimed at destigmatizing obesity care. The company had plastered ads for its Body Program, which offers patients access to highly sought-after obesity treatments such as Ozempic and Wegovy, throughout New York City's subway system.