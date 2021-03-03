Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Ford

Electric Mustang Mach-E sales accelerated in February as Ford slips 14.1 percent overall

Bright spot in a down month

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for March 3

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is picking up speed.

Ford announced today that Mustang Mach-E, its first global pioneering SUV built on an all-new, all-electric platform, will be manufactured in China by Changan Ford for local customers.

Sales of the all-electric utility vehicle increased from 238 in January to 3,739 in February as increased supplies started reaching dealers.

Ford hasn't said how many Mustang Mach-Es it expects to deliver in 2021, but based on recent trends it was likely the third-best-selling electric car in the U.S. last month behind the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y in February.

Tesla does not break out U.S. sales and many automakers now follow a quarterly reporting schedule.

FOX NEWS CAR REVIEWS: 2021 MUSTANG MACH-E

According to Ford, the in-demand Mustang Mach-E has a customer conquest rate of 70 percent and is spending just four days on lots before heading home with one of them.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Overall sales for Ford and Lincoln weren't as positive, however, and slid 14.1 percent compared to February 2020.