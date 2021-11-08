Electric Geely Homtruk to take on Tesla Semi with autonomous driving and built-in apartment

China's Geely has unveiled an electric semi truck with all of the comforts of home for long-haul truckers.

The Homtruck, built by Geely's Farizon Auto commercial truck unit, is equipped with a full mini-apartment that includes a bed, shower, toilet, electric kitchen and washing machine.

Geely said the Homtruck will be offered around the world with several powertrain options, including all-electric, range-extended electric and a hybrid with a methanol-burning internal combustion engine. A projected driving range between charges for the all-electric version was not announced.

The truck is being designed with semi-autonomous driving capability in mind and the company is aiming to have Level 4 hands-off capability available by 2030. It will have an AI assistant that communicates with the driver through a digital face projected above the digital dashboard.

Geely is planning to launch the Hometruck in North America and other global markets in 2024, when it may be competing against the Tesla Semi, which has been delayed until at least 2023.

Tesla has not revealed a sleeper-cab style version of the Semi, but currently advertises it with up to 500 miles of driving.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Most major truck makers, including Volvo and Daimler, are also in the process of electrifying their fleets.